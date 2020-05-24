Cuisinart

Perfectemp Programmable Coffee Maker, 14-cup With Glass Carafe

$99.95 $79.96

Hotter Coffee with expert coffeemaking technology to ensure hotter coffee temperature without sacrificing flavor or quality. Cord length : 36 Inches Product Description Hotter coffee and brew strength options - the best of both worlds! The Cuisinart 14-Cup Programmable Coffeemaker is equipped with cutting edge coffee technology to give you hotter coffee without sacrificing taste. Choose a flavor profile with regular or bold strength control, and set brew-time up to 24-hours ahead. Our backlit LCD is easy-to-read, a ready tone can be turned on or off, and an indicator light signals when it's time to decalcify. Brand Story By Cuisinart