A restorative post-cleansing treatment for lacklustre locks, NatureLab TOKYO’s Perfect Shine Conditioner bestows weightless, mirror-like gloss to dulled hair thanks to platinum fibres and precious pearl extracts. Brimming with antioxidant-rich grape stem cells – key to protecting the scalp by reducing the cell-damage wrought by free radicals – alongside pearl extract (it boosts hair’s own enzymes to grant an iridescent finish) and platinum fibre (which wraps every shaft with a weightless, naturally reflective veil that ensures a phenomenal, mirror-like shine), this silky conditioner swiftly resuscitates limp, lifeless locks. With a delicate perfume of violet and almond, as well as strand-plumping hyaluronic acid (it absorbs up to 1000 times its own weight in water), this super-charged blend is a boon for all those with bleached, coloured of chemically-treated tresses – protecting your mane to help widen the gap between salon appointments. Sulphate-, paraben- and cruelty-free, and made with sustainably sourced ingredients – not to mention the minimum packaging – say “Hello!” to great hair and a squeaky-clean conscience. Want to top up your bottle without getting another bottle? You can now invest in refills; double the portion of a bottle but with 85% less plastic than two full-size bottles, these eco-friendly pouches are as good for the earth as they are your purse.