Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Living Proof
Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo
$36.00
$28.80
Buy Now
Review It
At DermStore
A dry shampoo that absorbs oils and keeps hair clean. More details... 5 reviews
Need a few alternatives?
Kinky Curly
Knot Today Natural Leave In Detangler
£24.99
from
Black Hair Care
BUY
Only Curls
Enhancing Curl Gel
£16.00
from
Only Curls
BUY
Only Curls
Hydrating Curl Creme
£16.00
from
Only Curls
BUY
Cantu
Shea Butter Leave-in Conditioning Repair Cream
£6.99
from
Boots
BUY
More from Living Proof
Living Proof
Restore Repair Mask
£33.00
from
Cult Beauty
BUY
Living Proof
Living Proof Restore Mask Treatment 227g
£37.00
£35.15
from
All Beauty
BUY
Living Proof
No Frizz Intense Moisture Mask
C$50.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Living Proof
Restore Dry Scalp Treatment
$36.50
$32.00
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Hair Care
Nexxus
Colour Assure Shampoo
£13.99
£9.33
from
Boots
BUY
Dove
Daily Moisture Shampoo
£2.99
from
Dove
BUY
Kinky Curly
Knot Today Natural Leave In Detangler
£24.99
from
Black Hair Care
BUY
Kinky Curly
Knot Today Natural Leave In Detangler
£24.99
from
Black Hair Care
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted