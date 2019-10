Yandy

Pentagram Devil Costume

$97.95

Buy Now Review It

At Yandy

Being bad has never looked so hot in this Pentagram Devil costume featuring a red sequined sleeveless bodycon romper, sexy push-up cups, a stretched pentagram around the right thigh and upper chest, topped with a red, sequined choker, corset straps leading up to a little black bow, an alternating red, snap crotch, and black bustle in the back with an attachable sequined devil tail and matching horns!(Pitchfork not included.)