Athleta

Peloton Super Sonic 7/8 Tight

$98.00

Buy Now Review It

At Peloton

Size XS XS S M L XL 1X 2X Quantity $ 98.00 Made from Athleta's new SuperSonic fabric, these leggings are sleek and lightweight on the skin with supportive compression where you need it. Bonus: there is a fully adjustable NeverEnd drawstring that won't get lost in the wash and will keep your leggings in place while you attack that workout! 76% Nylon, 24% Spandex sleek fabric fends off moisture feminine raw edge at ankle pockets on both sides card pocket with zipper in the waistband Peloton stamp on the shin Compressive fit, high waist. Aditi is wearing a size small; Model is 5'9" and wearing a size small. SIZE GUIDE Like Tweet Pin it Fancy Email