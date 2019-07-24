Search
Products fromShopHandbagsTotes
Mansur Gavriel

Pebble Mini Ns Tote

$595.00
At Mansur Gavriel
Italian pebble leather creme mini NS tote with creme matte patent interior. Pebble leather top handle and interior side pocket. Detachable adjustable shoulder strap. Made in Italy.
Featured in 1 story
20 Non-Backpacks To Bring Back To School With You
by Eliza Huber