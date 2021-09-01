Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Anthropologie
Pearl-embellished Chain Crawler Earrings
$48.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Color: PEARL Size One Size Qty 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Plaza El Segundo - CLOSED 800 S Sepulveda Blvd Plaza El Segundo El Segundo, CA 90245-4713
Need a few alternatives?
Anthropologie
Pearl-embellished Chain Crawler Earrings
BUY
$48.00
Anthropologie
EshJewelryCollection
Small Mustard Acetate Earrings
BUY
$22.80
$28.50
Etsy
Pavoi
14k Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops
BUY
$13.95
Amazon
BaubleBar
Mini Granita Tassel Earrings
BUY
$12.00
$36.00
BaubleBar
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Quilted Floral Maxi Dress
BUY
$79.95
$120.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Pearl-embellished Chain Crawler Earrings
BUY
$48.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Moments To Remember Keepsake Journal
BUY
$11.97
$34.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Scalloped Crochet Cotton-linen Duvet Cover
BUY
$71.97
$188.00
Anthropologie
More from Earrings
Anthropologie
Pearl-embellished Chain Crawler Earrings
BUY
$48.00
Anthropologie
EshJewelryCollection
Small Mustard Acetate Earrings
BUY
$22.80
$28.50
Etsy
Pavoi
14k Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops
BUY
$13.95
Amazon
BaubleBar
Mini Granita Tassel Earrings
BUY
$12.00
$36.00
BaubleBar
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted