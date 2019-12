Jennie Kwon

Pearl 2 Diamond Ring

A wisp of beauty, this piece is completely hand fabricated of hand pulled wire which allows the shank to be beautifully delicate while still maintaining its strength and resiliency. Our Pearl 2 Diamond Ring is precious. Details: - 2.5 mm basket set pearl - two 1.8 mm white diamonds - 0.9 mm band Available in 14K yellow, rose and white gold.