Lush

Peachy

$18.95

Buy Now Review It

At Lush

If you like big peaches and you cannot lie, this cheeky bath bomb won't disappoint. Pop it in the tub and it'll slowly fizz, releasing juicy grapefruit oil, fresh peach juice and sweet davana oil as it goes. Lie back, swoon over the mesmerizing pink swirls of color and emerge feeling peachy keen.