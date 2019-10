Maison Margiela

Patchwork Jeans

£495.00 £198.00

Buy Now Review It

At 24 Sevres

Maison Margiela's patchwork jeans illustrate the brand's penchant for deconstructed fashion. Combining denim pieces with different washes, these jeans combine raw and faded with stonewash and bleached. Featuring a straight, fitted cut, they have 5 pockets and a zipped closure with a button. They can be worn with a message T-shirt and a pair of sneakers.