This cool kid sloth in a party hat(!) is made of surprisingly lightweight but durable wood.
Because the pointy little hat may break off and become a choking hazard, we do not recommend this particular design for small children.
Based off designs by J. Tanaka, craftspeople chisel and sand each animal by hand from fast-growing White Albizia wood. While each specific animal is chiseled to specifications requiring considerably proficiency, this hand-chiseled approach is what brings individual charm to each finished piece.
Part of Kobe, Japan-based T-Lab, who takes care to replant the Albizia wood on their farmland in Indonesia “to give back to the earth as a manufacturer.”