Instantly recognizable by their exaggerated sole, these white leather sneakers from Alexander McQueen will take your look to the next level. Featuring a mesh upper, a lace-up front fastening, a brand embossed tongue, a lace-up front fastening, branded heel counter and a white rubber sole, these sneakers can be worn paired with denim for a low key look or dressed up with tailored trousers. Alexander McQueen's sneakers are a dependable off-duty necessity. Designer colour: 1000 Made in Italy Designer Style ID: 533699W4I90 Farfetch ID: 13107643