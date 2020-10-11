SAMSOE AND SAMSOE

Oversized Midi Dress

$200.00 $79.97

At Nordstrom Rack

An oversized cut drapes with breezy ease in this surplice-style dress made mostly from recycled polyester, so you can wrap yourself in eco-conscious chic. True to size. XXS=2, XS=4, S=6, M=8, L=10, XL=12. 49 1/2" length (size Medium). True wrap style with hidden-button closure. Surplice V-neck. Long sleeves with elastic cuffs. Unlined. 71% recycled polyester, 27% cotton, 2% elastane. Machine wash, dry flat. Imported. Individualist