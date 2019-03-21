Search
& Other Stories

Oversized Linen Blend Blazer

$129.00
At & Other Stories
Cotton twill and linen blend blazer with three hidden button closures, peak lapels and a rounded hemline. Lined Relaxed fit Length of blazer: 72.5cm / 28.5 (size 36) Chest around: 107cm / 42.1 (size 36) Model wears: EU 36/ UK 8/ US 4 / Small
Featured in 1 story
Best Spring Trends To Shop
by Michelle Li