Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Swimwear
Out From Under
Out From Under Printed High-waisted Bikini Bottom
$49.00
$39.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outfitters
Retro gone modern with this high-waisted bikini bottom by Out From Under, only at Urban Outfitters. High-waisted fit with strappy detailing across back, perfect for mixing-n-matching with your favorite bikini top. Moderate coverage; lined.
Featured in 1 story
20 Underwire Swimsuits To Add To Your Rotation
by
Michelle Li
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
New Look
Navy Stripe High Waisted Bikini Bottoms
$17.84
from
New Look
BUY
DETAILS
J.Crew
Underwire Bikini Top
$58.00
from
J.Crew
BUY
DETAILS
Out From Under
Twist Knot Bandeau Bikini Top
$36.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Aerie
High Waisted Bikini Bottom
$24.95
$12.47
from
American Eagle Outfitters
BUY
More from Out From Under
DETAILS
Out From Under
Out From Under Drew Seamless Ribbed Bra Top
C$22.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Out From Under
Drew Seamless Ribbed Bra Top
$18.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Out From Under
Shimmer Brazilian ‘80s Bikini Bottom
$36.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Out From Under
Markie Seamless Tub Top
$18.00
$12.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Swimwear
DETAILS
Oseree
Metallic Silver Lumiere One-shoulder Swimsuit
£180.00
from
Browns
BUY
DETAILS
BlueBella
Bluebella Mawson Wired Swimsuit
£46.00
£29.90
from
Simply Be
BUY
DETAILS
Boohoo Plus
Plus Animal Tie Waist Plunge Front Swimsuit
£20.00
£16.00
from
Boohoo
BUY
DETAILS
EVANS
Pink Floral Print Panelled Swimsuit
£38.00
£30.40
from
Evans
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted