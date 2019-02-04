DJI

Osmo Pocket Camera

$349.00

Compact + equipped with smart tech, DJI’s Osmo Pocket camera turns any moment into a cinematic event. With 3-axis mechanic stabilization and a handheld design with non-slip sandstone coating, to capture every moment with smooth motion and premium 4k video quality. Use First-Person View to follow the gimbal’s orientation for in-the-moment action shots. All it takes is a tap for ActiveTrack to follow your subject in the center of the shot. 3x3 Panorama captures every angle of your destination with brilliant detail. A whole day is compressed to stunning effect with Motionlapse, Osmo’s timelapse feature that turns hours into seconds. In-camera editing features help tell your story just how you envision.