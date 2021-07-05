Arnsdorf

Organic Fitted Rib Tee

$129.00

Buy Now Review It

At Well Made Clothes

Product Details: The Fitted Rib Tee is made from a organic cotton and features a rounded crew neckline. It has a fitted cut and is the perfect go-to tee with denim or suit trousers, great for tucking in or leaving out or worn under a suit jacket or sweater. Material Details: 95% cotton and 5% lycra. Size Details: True to size for a regular fit. Jerri is wearing a size 8 and is 175cm tall, measures 81cm in the bust, 64cm in the waist and 91cm in the hips. Made in Melbourne