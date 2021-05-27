Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Swimwear
Lands' End
One Shoulder Swimsuit Adjustable Strap
$89.95
$62.96
Buy Now
Review It
At Lands' End
LYCRA® Xtra Life™ spandex, lasts up to 10 times longer than suits made with ordinary spandex.
Need a few alternatives?
Speedo
Radiating Splice One Piece
BUY
$68.00
Speedo
Speedo
Pride Graphic Flyback
BUY
$68.00
Speedo
Lands' End
Cap Sleeve X-back One Piece Swimsuit
BUY
$69.96
$99.95
Lands' End
Nike
Nike Fast Back One-piece
BUY
$76.00
Zappos
More from Lands’ End
Lands' End
Cap Sleeve X-back One Piece Swimsuit
BUY
$69.96
$99.95
Lands' End
Lands' End
Petite Long Sleeve Rash Guard
BUY
$27.96
$39.95
Kohl's
Lands' End
Long Sleeve Rash Guard
BUY
$41.96
$59.95
Kohl's
Lands' End
Garment Washed Linen Solid Sheets
BUY
$195.96
$224.95
Lands' End
More from Swimwear
Speedo
Radiating Splice One Piece
BUY
$68.00
Speedo
Speedo
Pride Graphic Flyback
BUY
$68.00
Speedo
Lands' End
Cap Sleeve X-back One Piece Swimsuit
BUY
$69.96
$99.95
Lands' End
Nike
Nike Fast Back One-piece
BUY
$76.00
Zappos
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted