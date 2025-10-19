Search
Products fromShopThe Best Gifts For Any Budget
Urban Outfitters

Olinda Speckled Ceramic Ring Holder

$6.00
At Urban Outfitters
UO-exclusive ceramic ring holder for displaying stacked baubles like a work of art. Hand-painted with a reactionary glaze, the color of the piece you receive may vary slightly from what's pictured (and is totally one-of-a-kind!).
Featured in 1 story
The Best Gifts For YOUR Budget
by Ray Lowe