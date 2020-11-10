Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sneakers
Vans
Old Skool Sneakers
$60.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Vans
Old Skool Sneakers
Need a few alternatives?
Superga
2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker
$64.95
from
Zappos
BUY
Cariuma
Oca Low Green
$79.00
from
Cariuma
BUY
Nike
X Undercover Daybreak - Lucky Green/university Sail
£235.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
French Connection
Sara Elastic Slip On Trainers
£80.00
£60.00
from
French Connection
BUY
More from Vans
Vans
Old Skool Sneakers
$60.00
from
Vans
BUY
Vans
Anaheim Factory Style 73 Dx Sneaker
$80.00
$56.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Vans
Old Skool Platform Sneaker
$64.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Vans
Black & White Og Classic Slip-on Platform Sneakers
$60.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
More from Sneakers
Reebok
Club C Revenge Sneaker
$70.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Loewe
Ballet Runner Leather And Suede Trainers
$590.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
promoted
Converse
Cozy Club Run Star Hike
$105.00
from
Converse
BUY
promoted
Nike
Nike Air Max Infinity Women's Sneakers
$100.00
from
Kohl's
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted