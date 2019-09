Jacquemus

Olbia Leather Slingback Sandals

Simon Porte Jacquemus says he listens to close friends (including Jeanne Damas) and his heart when dreaming up new collections - Spring '19 references the Frenchman's fond memories of visiting southern coastlines. These 'Olbia' slingback sandals are made from beige, tan and cream leather that's incredibly smooth. They're shaped with squared toes and set on mismatched 'Totem' heels inspired by extravagant Italian jewelry.