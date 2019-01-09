Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
City Chic

Off The Shoulder Lace Dress

$119.00
At Nordstrom
A wide elasticized neckline allows for pretty off-the-shoulder styling to turn up the heat on a figure-skimming sheath sewn from romantic scalloped lace finished with eyelash fringe."/
Featured in 1 story
25 Wedding Dresses That Are Perfect For The Beach
by Austen Tosone