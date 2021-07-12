Anna Nina

Ocean Glass Candlestick Holder

At Liberty London

Editor's Notes Anna + Nina’s Ocean candle holder is a blue-tinted, gleaming home addition. With its ocean blue colourway and undulating rim, this candle holder is the perfect accessory to burn a long, flickering taper. Anna + Nina’s homeware range is characterised by a sense of wonder and whimsy which stems from the designers’ global travels. Pair it with other tinted glass candlesticks for a vintage-inspired dining aesthetic, or place it on a dresser or cabinet as an atmospheric party accent. Do not burn the candle until the end as the glass will break. Read more Features Glass candle holder Curved stem Round foot Blue-tinted glass Made in Egypt COMPOSITION & SIZE 100% Glass H: 23cm, Dia: 2cm Read more About Anna + Nina Founded in 2012 by Anna de Lanoy Meijer and Nina Poot, Amsterdam-based lifestyle brand Anna + Nina aims to bring a sense of wonder into the everyday. Originally focused on charm-like jewellery and fashion accessories, their new homeware collection was inspired by travels taken between India, Thailand and Bali – with a focus on lively, sensory designs that celebrate life’s little moments of magic.