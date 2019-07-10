NYX Professional Makeup

Nyx Professional Makeup Matte Bronzer (various Shades)

£8.00

The NYX Professional Makeup Matte Bronzer offers the perfect solution for a sun-kissed radiance, all year long. Available in an array of russet-hued shades to complement both light and dark skin tones, the refined powder creates an even, smooth coverage with zero shimmer for an ultra-natural looking finish. The velvet-textured formula seamlessly adheres to skin – dust across cheekbones, collarbone, shoulders, back and legs for an all-over glow without having to ever step foot on a plane.