Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Fragrance
Juliette Has A Gun
Not A Perfume Eau De Parfum
$108.00
$135.00
Buy Now
Review It
At DermStore
The fact that one of the most widely loved perfumes of beauty editors is a byproduct of whale bile feels... like a crime. Which is exactly why you need it.
Featured in 1 story
This Weekend's Best Beauty Sale Is Bougie As Hell
by
Samantha Sasso
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Diptyque
Baies, Figuier, Roses Mini Candle Set
$105.00
from
Space NK
BUY
DETAILS
Dolce & Gabbana
Light Blue Eau De Toilette Spray 1.6 Oz
$85.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Atelier Cologne
Clémentine California Cologne Pure Perfume Travel Spray
$26.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
Pacifica
Persian Rose Roll-on Women's Perfume
$9.59
from
Target
BUY
More from Juliette Has A Gun
DETAILS
Juliette Has A Gun
Moscow Mule
$100.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Fragrance
DETAILS
Jo Malone London
Limited Edition Orange Blossom Cologne
$140.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
DETAILS
Tiffany & Co.
Tiffany Sheer Eau De Toilette 1.6 Oz.
$90.00
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
DETAILS
Yves Saint Laurent
Black Opium Eau De Parfum Intense
$72.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
TARTAN + TWINE
Chambray Travel Makeup Weekender Navy Blue Stripe
$7.47
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from Skin Care
Beauty
This Is What Walnut Face Scrubs Are Really Doing To Your Skin
No matter how diligent your twice-daily face-washing routine, sometimes you just want a deep cleanse that will slough away dead skin cells and debris, and
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
12 Watercolor Tattoos You'll Want To Get For Summer
When J.Lo was asked to give her thoughts on her ex Ben Affleck’s vibrant phoenix back tattoo — besides leading with "Awful!" — she gave a piece of
by
Refinery29
Beauty
8 Tattoos You Should Get If You're A Gemini
So what if you're a social butterfly who loves to gossip and control the music at every single party? Despite what the memes might say, Geminis are not
by
Samantha Sasso
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted