Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Plants
The Sill
Norfolk Island Pine
$48.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The Sill
Need a few alternatives?
Cost Plus World Market
Faux Fern Kokedama Hanging Decor Set Of 3
$29.97
$22.47
from
Cost Plus World Market
BUY
Project 62
Artificial Succulent In Wood Pot
$14.99
from
Target
BUY
Costa Farms
Money Tree
$31.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Purism Style
Glass Bottle & Brass Plant Mister
$22.49
from
Amazon
BUY
More from The Sill
The Sill
Snake Plant Laurentii
$67.00
from
The Sill
BUY
The Sill
Digital Gift Card
$25.00
from
The Sill
BUY
The Sill
Hoya Heart Duo
$45.00
from
The Sill
BUY
The Sill
Bird’s Nest Fern & Balboa
$51.00
$36.00
from
The Sill
BUY
More from Plants
Rebrilliant
Standwood Metal Garden Stool
$40.99
$36.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
Bloomsy Box
Bloomsy Farm Classic
$43.99
from
Bloomsy Box
BUY
Uncommon Goods
Birth Month Flower Grow Kit
$34.00
from
Uncommon Goods
BUY
Cost Plus World Market
Faux Fern Kokedama Hanging Decor Set Of 3
$29.97
$22.47
from
Cost Plus World Market
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted