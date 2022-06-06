Bose

Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

Powerful noise cancelling headphones: 11 levels of active noise cancelling let you enjoy music, podcasts, videos & calls without distractions Astonishing sound: Crisp, clear details. Deep, full bass. These wireless headphones produce exciting, lifelike sound that’s full and balanced at every volume level Unrivaled voice pickup: A revolutionary microphone system adapts to noisy and windy environments so your voice always sounds crystal clear on calls Keep your head up and hands free: With easy access to voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant for music, navigation, weather, and more, and intuitive touch control on the earcups — you can stay connected without reaching for your phone Premium design and comfort: With a lightweight stainless steel headband and earcups tilted for the perfect fit, you can comfortably wear these bluetooth headphones for hours Up to 20 hours of non-stop music: Get up to 20 hours of wireless battery life on a single charge One touch to listen to Spotify: Instantly listen to your last Spotify session or discover new music by tapping and holding the right earcup. Currently only available when using iOS devices with your headphones Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 have redefined what wireless headphones can do. Keep your head up to the world with easy access to voice assistants — perfect for music, navigation, weather, and more. Confidently take calls or speak to Alexa anywhere. An unrivaled four-microphone system picks up and isolates your voice while cancelling the noise around you. With these Bluetooth headphones, Bose has even improved on what it’s most known for. 11 levels of noise cancellation let you truly personalize your environment. Set it low to let more of the world In, somewhere in the middle, or turn it all the way up to block out the noisy world around you. Signature active EQ promises an immersive listening experience at any volume. Whether you’re relaxing with quiet music or really cranking it, your music sounds like it should. These touch-sensitive wireless headphones are also designed with a streamlined stainless steel headband, and a lightweight, comfortable fit. The intuitive controls keep everything simple — manage volume, calls, and music just by touching the earcup. One touch is all you need to reach Spotify — instantly open your last session by tapping and holding the right earcup. You can repeat this step to discover brand new content. The Bose Music app gives you even more control. The Bluetooth headphones feature up to 20 hours of wireless battery life. Includes Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, USB charging cable, audio cable, and carrying case. Available in Black or Silver.