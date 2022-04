LØCI

Nine

£145.00

Buy Now Review It

At LØCI

Introducing the LØCI x REED Collection, our most sustainable sneaker made to date. Made with 100% recycled materials that give you a superior water-resistant upper, with a custom-made cork insole for a soft re-bounce to keep you charging ahead. Our sole is made with lightweight recycled rubber for extra durability in creating a no-slip rubber grip.