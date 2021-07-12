Mod-o-doc

New Slub Jersey Short Sleeve Midi T-shirt Dress

$75.00 $41.63

Buy Now Review It

At Zappos

Mod-o-Doc Size Chart Relax in comfort and style in the luxuriously soft Mod-o-doc™ New Slub Jersey Short Sleeve Midi T-Shirt Dress with pockets and side slits. Live the good life dressed comfortably and stylishly in Mod-o-Doc™ clothing. Garment dyed and garment washed for a luxuriously soft finish. Crew neck. Short sleeves. Side-seam pockets. Side slits. 100% cotton. Machine wash. Imported. Product measurements were taken using size SM (US 4-6). Please note that measurements may vary by size. Measurements: Length: 45 in View Zappos.com Glossary of Terms Find something wrong in this description? Help us fix it!