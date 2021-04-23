United States
Soil & Clay
Neanthe Bella Palm (parlor Palm)
$60.00$30.00
At Soil & Clay
Air Cleaner: Yes, removes toxins from the air. Difficulty: Easy - Great for beginners! Humidity : Moderate - This plant does well in average indoor humidity levels. Lighting: Low to Medium Indirect Mature Size: 10 inches to 10 feet tall Pet Friendly: Yes. Safe for humans and furry friends. Watering: Medium - Water every 1 to 2 weeks, allowing soil to dry out between waterings. Increase frequency with increased light.