Soil & Clay

Neanthe Bella Palm (parlor Palm)

$60.00 $30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Soil & Clay

Air Cleaner: Yes, removes toxins from the air. Difficulty: Easy - Great for beginners! Humidity : Moderate - This plant does well in average indoor humidity levels. Lighting: Low to Medium Indirect Mature Size: 10 inches to 10 feet tall Pet Friendly: Yes. Safe for humans and furry friends. Watering: Medium - Water every 1 to 2 weeks, allowing soil to dry out between waterings. Increase frequency with increased light.