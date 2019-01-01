Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Anthropologie
Naomi Striped Dress
$178.00
$99.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Rayon, lyocell Hanky hem. Back zip. Dry clean. Imported.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Topshop
Mix Spot Ruched Midi Wrap Dress
$90.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
YSTR
Anais Dress
$198.00
from
YSTR
BUY
DETAILS
Bar III
Striped Sweater Dress
$66.99
from
Macy's
BUY
DETAILS
Trouvé
Colorblock High/low Shift Dress
$65.66
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Anthropologie
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Castenar Espadrille-platform Sandals
£90.00
£72.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Lisa Knit Dress
$150.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Marquee Letter Hook
$18.00
$14.40
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Seal Doorstop
$48.00
$38.40
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Mr. Larkin
Nadine Dress
$340.00
from
Mr. Larkin
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
Plus-size Button Front Puff Sleeve Dress
$89.95
$71.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Mara Hoffman
Extended Sizes Malika Dress
$395.00
from
Mara Hoffman
BUY
DETAILS
Sandy Liang
Bader Dress
$395.00
from
Sandy Liang
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted