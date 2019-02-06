Urban Decay

Naked2 Basics Eyeshadow Palette

$29.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Decay

When UD junkies cried out for a palette of matte neutrals, Naked Basics delivered—and left them begging for MORE shades. (And we couldn’t deny them!) Cooler in tone than the original, Naked2 Basics complements Naked2 perfectly. We loaded this indispensable palette with six TAUPE-hued matte neutrals, including five never-before-seen shades. These shadows are neutral enough for anyone, from cool skin tones to olive complexions to darker skin. So versatile you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it, Naked2 Basics is the kind of palette you’ll reach for again and again. Every shade in Naked2 Basics features our Pigment Infusion System™, the proprietary blend of ingredients that gives each shade its velvety texture, rich color, serious staying power and blendability. While many brands’ matte shadows tend to be chalky or powdery, EVERY shade in Naked2 Basics has a rich, buttery feel for the perfect application. It even includes one shade with a slight satin finish, Skimp, that’s ideal for highlighting and adding dimension. Like the original, Naked2 Basics comes in a sleek, soft-touch case that has a suede-like feel and a slight sheen. It’s small and compact so it travels well, yet we still packed it with six FULL-size shadows. What You Get: Skimp (pale nude satin), Stark (nude-pink matte), Frisk (warm gray matte), Cover (muted red-brown matte), Primal (muted brown matte) and Undone (deep, smoky brown matte). Urban Decay is beauty with an edge™ Urban Decay is 100% cruelty-free. Fill Weight: Eyeshadow: 6 x 1.3 g POIDS NET/NET WT. 6 x 0.05 oz