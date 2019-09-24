If you missed out on Naked: The Perfect 3Some Vault, you’re in luck. Naked 4Some ups the ante with FOUR of our coveted neutral palettes.
With a range of shades and finishes this huge, you’ll never run out of options. Go bronze with Naked (the palette that started it all). Channel a more taupe vibe with Naked2. Recreate that golden-hour light with rose-hued Naked3. Or turn up the heat with the scorched neutrals in our newest Naked palette, Naked Heat. From ultra smooth mattes to gorgeous pearls and glimmering metallics, it’s all here. Create sultry neutral looks, smoky dramatic looks and everything in between. Each palette comes loaded with a full-size mirror and a double-ended brush, so you can get Naked whenever the urge strikes.
Worthy of a prime spot on your vanity, this ultra limited-edition collectible set comes in a beautiful display tower. We stood all the palettes up around the outside, leaving a convenient well in the middle that’s perfect for stashing brushes and pencils.