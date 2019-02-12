Go Pet Club

Mya Cat Tree (72")

$236.71 $72.98

Perfect for felines with a sense of adventure, this free-standing cat tree makes a must-have addition to the playroom or den.Gift your cat a place of its own with this Go Pet Club 72" Cat Tree with Condo House. This enormous structure can be placed at any corner of your house and will suit most home decors.This 72" Cat Tree with Condo House from Go Pet Club is made using compressed wood which makes it sturdy, stable, and highly durable. The cat tree is covered using faux fur, which is soft and cozy. The cat tree is available in multiple colors to choose from. A five-tiered structure, this cat tree perfectly accommodates multiple cats. It has two condos, where in your pet can hide or relax after a tiring session of play. The ten scratching posts cater to your pet’s natural habit to scratch their claws. These posts are covered using sisal rope, which is durable in nature. In addition, this cat tree features two ramps, which helps your pet to go up and down the cat tree quickly.This cat tree is non-toxic in nature. Hence, it is safe for both, your family and pets. It is easy to assemble and can be done using Allen wrench. The cat tree is available from the house of Go Pet Club; a well-known name recognized for producing excellent quality cat trees, condos, and pet beds.