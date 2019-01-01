Monsieur Big Waterproof Mascara

$25.00

A waterproof, high-volume mascara that delivers bold lash volume for up to 24 hours.What it does: Everything you love about Monsieur Bignow in a waterproof formula. The Monsieur Big Mascara features a large brush and a sweat-proof, smudge proof formula that glides onto lashes like silk and delivers exceptional volume for up to 24 hours of wear. This waterproof mascara doesnt require touch-ups and doesnt flake.What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens- Sulfates- PhthalatesWhat else you need to know: Monsieur Bigs brush has a unique shape with soft, wavy fibers to deliver the perfect amount of formula from the very first stroke. This ultra-creamy formula contains supple waxes and polymers to adhere immediately to lashes for big, buildable volume and length.Beauty Tip:To take this mascara to the next level, prep your lashes with Cils Booster XL Lash Primer (sold separately). Then remove all traces of your mascara with the Bi-Facil Double-Action Eye Remover (sold separately).