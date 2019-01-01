Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Monaco Square Tray
$59.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
A shining brass frame adds geometric structure to a chic and stylish glass tray that looks equally good in the bathroom, bedroom or bar area.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Cursive Candlestick
$22.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Illume
Drifting Foliage Candle
$38.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Garret Wade
Solid Brass Hurricane Lamp
$63.95
from
Garret Wade
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Brass Mirrored Tray
$128.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Décor
DETAILS
Brayden Studio
Morrill 82" Tree Floor Lamp
$230.00
$139.33
from
Wayfair
BUY
DETAILS
Jonathan Adler
Letter Pillow, 16\
$125.00
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
DETAILS
Laurel Foundry
Ayer Dark Blue Area Rug (3' X 5')
$117.00
$63.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Washed Linen Duvet Cover Set
$129.00
from
H&M
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted