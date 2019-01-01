Skip navigation!
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
& Other Stories
Mohair Jumper
$95.00
Buy Now
Review It
At & Other Stories
Designed in Stockholm. Offering a voluminous fit with a slightly longer back, this cosy sweater is made from a super soft mohair blend.
Featured in 1 story
21 Trendy Oversized Fall Sweaters
by
Brianna Arps
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Eckhaus Latta
Green Shrunk Turtleneck
$245.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
DETAILS
Joseph
Oversized Checked Chunky-knit Sweater
$995.00
$438.00
from
The Outnet
BUY
DETAILS
Balenciaga
Headscarf Crew Neck Sweater
$1395.00
$837.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
DETAILS
Tibi
Cashmere Hoodie Sweatshirt
$750.00
from
Tibi
BUY
