Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Cross-Body
Zara
Mock Croc Messenger Bag
£29.99
£19.98
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Crossbody bag with lined interior. Adjustable shoulder strap. Magnetic clasp closure. Height x Length x Width: 20 x 12 x 20 cm. / 7.8 x 4.7 x 7.8″
Need a few alternatives?
Valentino
Logo Leather Crossbody Bag
$1800.00
from
Lane Crawford
BUY
Rachel Comey
Keno Fanny Pack
$295.00
from
Rachel Comey
BUY
Forever 21
Long Strap Faux Leather Satchel
$27.90
from
Forever 21
BUY
Matt Bernson
Harrison Crossbody
$255.00
from
Matt Bernson
BUY
More from Zara
Zara
Blue Collection Metallic Leather Mid-heel Shoes
$99.90
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Faux Leather Pants
$69.90
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Seamed Mini Dress
£29.99
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Zw Premium Slim Boyfriend Jeans In Laguna Blue
$69.90
from
Zara
BUY
More from Cross-Body
Madewell
Whipstitch Belt Bag
$78.00
$46.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Kate Spade New York
Universal Nylon Slim Commuter Bag
$168.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Treasure & Bond
Mini Campbell Leather Crossbody Bag
$169.00
$84.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Madewell
Whipstitch Belt Bag
$78.00
$46.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted