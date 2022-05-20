Hutch

Mixed Fruit Halter Romper

$170.00 $119.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4125464030016; Color Code: 079 Viscose, rayon; polyester lining Pull-on styling Dry clean Imported Dimensions 32.5"L 3.5" inseam 15.25" leg opening Hutch In 2010, New Yorker Daniel Saponaro launched Hutch, a contemporary womenswear brand recognized for garments that are equally easy and luxe. Emphasizing timeless sophistication over trend, the label's defined aesthetic showcases Saponaro's love of vibrant colors, conceptual prints, and feminine tailoring in every made-for-you piece.