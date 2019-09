Boraam

Misty Folding Chair

$139.87 $100.87

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

The upscale design of this Boraam Misty Folding Dining Chair make it ideal for use as not only as temporary seating for guests but for everyday use as well. Solid wood frame and padded back and seat make this a comfortable seating alternative to traditional dining chairs. Available in four different coordinating patterns.