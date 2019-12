Frigidaire

Mini Refrigerator

$179.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Chill out extra hard with this retro-inspired stainless steel mini fridge in all our favorite colors. Includes a roomy 2 liter door basket, ice cube freezer tray + slide-out shelf for plenty of storage options, complete with a bottle opener at the side and adjustable legs so you can place it just about anywhere. Makes the perfect room mate, especially in dorms! Some simple assembly required.