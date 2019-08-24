Mini Metallic Liquid Lipstick 3-Piece Set
Item No. ABH01-32139
Product description
Mini Metallic Liquid Lipstick Set is a holiday must-have for any ABH fan. This deluxe set contains three limited-edition shades of Liquid Lipstick that feature Anastasia Beverly Hills’ full-pigment formula with a metallic finish.
Full-coverage pigment in three new shades
Dries down to a weightless metallic finish
Comfortable, long-lasting formula
Flat paddle-shaped applicator provides effortless lining and even application of color
Shade Descriptions -
Blizzard - Multi-dimensional pink pearls in an icy soft pink base
Phantom - Bordeaux
Mai Tai - Metallic soft peach gold