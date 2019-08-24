Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
Anastasia Beverly Hills

Mini Metallic Liquid Lipstick 3-piece Set

$25.00
At Anastasia Beverly Hills
Mini Metallic Liquid Lipstick 3-Piece Set Item No. ABH01-32139 Product description Mini Metallic Liquid Lipstick Set is a holiday must-have for any ABH fan. This deluxe set contains three limited-edition shades of Liquid Lipstick that feature Anastasia Beverly Hills’ full-pigment formula with a metallic finish. Full-coverage pigment in three new shades Dries down to a weightless metallic finish Comfortable, long-lasting formula Flat paddle-shaped applicator provides effortless lining and even application of color Shade Descriptions - Blizzard - Multi-dimensional pink pearls in an icy soft pink base Phantom - Bordeaux Mai Tai - Metallic soft peach gold
Featured in 1 story
We Tried Everything From ABH's Holiday Collection
by Thatiana Diaz