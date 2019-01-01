Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Cross-Body
Longjet
Mini Crossbody Bag
$19.98
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
It is a unique small crossbody bag. Leather square bag with wood beads strap, a perfect combination of leather and wood.
Need a few alternatives?
Justine Clenquet
Silver Vic Shoulder Bag
$395.00
$213.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
Everlane
The Micro Form Bag
$98.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Dagne Dover
Landon Carryall
$95.00
$76.00
from
Dagne Dover
BUY
GUESS
Miriam Small Shopper
$110.00
$66.00
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Cross-Body
Justine Clenquet
Silver Vic Shoulder Bag
$395.00
$213.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
& Other Stories
Half Moon Croc Embossed Crossbody Bag
£85.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Everlane
The Micro Form Bag
$98.00
from
Everlane
BUY
promoted
Mandarina Duck
Mandarina Tasche
€118.14
from
Amazon Fashion
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted