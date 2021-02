Urban Outfitters

Milo Mushroom Frog Vase

$24.00 $14.99

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 58466558; Color Code: 010 Ceramic vase shaped like a whimsical little mushroom with a frogged top featuring perforations for threading through single stems. Available exclusively at Urban Outfitters. Content + Care - Ceramic - Wipe clean - Imported Size - Dimensions: 7”dia x 4.88”h