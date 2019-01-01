Mielle Organics

Mielle Organics Deep Conditioner Babassu & Mint

This lightweight, all-natural Babassu & Mint Deep Conditioner from Mielle Organics replenishes, restores and deeply hydrates each strand of hair for healthy, shiny results. Babassu is a natural-growing palm fruit rich in sterol and tocopherol lipids that penetrate deep in the hair follicle to strengthen strands from within, while mint extracts promote blood circulation to keep hair follicles healthy and may help trigger new hair growth. Made with fatty acids and natural oils to soften and strengthen your hair, this deep conditioning treatment fights frizz and tames flyaways for smooth, bouncy curls. This moisturizing and growth-stimulating conditioner is an excellent hair care product to add to your normal regimen.