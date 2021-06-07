Pai Skincare

Middlemist Seven Camellia And Rose Gentle Cream Cleanser

This cream cleanser is specially formulated for anyone suffering from sensitive skin. Pai Skincare’s gentle formula is caring on skin without compromising on efficacy. After use, your complexion will be free from dirt, build-ups and makeup, leaving you with a soft, supple surface that feels comforted. Enriched with Camellia, the cleanser is brimming with Omega 6 along with polyphenol antioxidants that boast plenty of anti-ageing benefits. Your skin won’t be stripped of essential nourishment, leaving your face feeling moist with a natural glow. Added Damask Rose Otto Oil helps to lock in as much hydration as possible, soothing irritation while improving the look of dull areas. Skin will seem healthier than before for a more noticeable luminosity. Suitable for vegans and cruelty-free.