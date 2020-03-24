Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Daisy Street
Midaxi Dress With Peplum Hem
$45.00
$33.50
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Daisy Street midaxi dress with peplum hem and volume sleeves in cotton
Need a few alternatives?
Ganni
Silk Linen Maxi Dress
C$675.00
from
Ganni
BUY
Ganni
Heavy Satin Slip Dress
C$375.00
from
Ganni
BUY
Ganni
Printed Cotton Poplin Midi Dress
C$395.00
from
Ganni
BUY
Ganni
Silk Linen Maxi Dress
£375.00
from
Ganni
BUY
More from Daisy Street
Daisy Street
Plus Relaxed Jumpsuit With Tie Waist
$48.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Daisy Street
Long Sleeve Check Mesh Top
$26.00
$10.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Daisy Street
Button Down Tea Dress
$32.99
from
ASOS
BUY
Daisy Street
Ditsy Floral Print Dress
£19.98
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Dresses
Stateside
Ribbed Tee Dress
$126.00
$100.80
from
Anthropologie
BUY
& Other Stories
Printed Ruffle Bib Midi Dress
£95.00
£47.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Floral Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
£85.00
£51.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Reformation
Lacey Midi Dress
$248.00
$111.60
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted