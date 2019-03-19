Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
Meri Meri
Meri Meri Neon Wooden Cutlery Set (24)
$13.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
8 wooden knife, fork and spoon cutlery sets. Perfect for any party. Easy to use, for all ages. Great way to add decoration to any occasion.
Featured in 1 story
Stylish Party-Supply Sites To Shop This Summer
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
12-piece Electroplated Flatware Set
$69.00
$34.50
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Crow Canyon Home
Large Spoon - Black Marble
£9.00
from
The GoodHood Store
BUY
DETAILS
ChopSabers
Light Up Lightsaber Chopsticks Led Set
$17.17
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Cravings by Chrissy Teigen
Silicone Head Spatula With Wood Handle
$4.99
from
Target
BUY
More from Meri Meri
DETAILS
Meri Meri
9-piece Cake Topper Set
$8.00
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
DETAILS
Meri Meri
Soft Pink Wooden Cutlery Set
$14.00
from
Meri Meri
BUY
DETAILS
Meri Meri
Iridescent Cups
$5.95
from
Meri Meri
BUY
DETAILS
Meri Meri
Leaf Napkins
$5.95
from
Meri Meri
BUY
More from Kitchen
DETAILS
Pyrex
11 Piece Glass Easy Grab Bake N Store Set
$33.79
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Lucentee
Meal Prep Containers Bento Lunch Box 7 Pack
$21.90
from
Walmart
BUY
DETAILS
Prep Naturals
Glass Meal Prep Containers With 2 Compartments
$23.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Nummy
Glass Food Containers With Sustainable Bamboo Tops
$39.95
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Home
Home
All The Home Sales Worth Shopping This Week
If we could avoid ever paying full-price for another purchase, you bet your ass we would — which is exactly why we created a roundup solely devoted to
by
Elizabeth Buxton
College
Real College Students Share Their Dorm Room Storage Essentials
The typical college dorm room is cramped enough with just one person, but add in a roommate or two, and you've got to get pretty creative with storage and
by
Olivia Harrison
Home
Don't Miss This Direct-From-Dyson Sale On eBay
In addition to residing in a penthouse apartment with our Scottish fold kitten, an unlimited stash of luxury beauty products, and Noah Centineo, our dream
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted