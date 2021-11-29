Adidas Originals

Men’s Trefoil Essentials Hoodie

$55.00 $32.60

Buy Now Review It

70% Cotton, 30% Polyester Imported Pull On closure Hand Wash Only Men's Originals fleece pullover hoodie with a crossover neckline Regular fit is not tight and not loose, the perfect in-between fit Drawcord hood pulls tight for extra warmth Casual, cozy and comfortable enough to wear any day of the week. This men's adidas Originals hoodie has a fleece build and a drawcord-adjustable hood so you can cinch it down for added coverage. A small Trefoil logo on the chest completes the look.