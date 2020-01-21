Lulus

Maylee White Off-the-shoulder Puff Sleeve Mini Dress

$52.00 $19.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lulus

Lulus Exclusive! Tonight is your night in the Lulus Maylee White Off-the-Shoulder Puff Sleeve Mini Dress! A flirty off-the-shoulder neckline, with no-slip strips, and elasticized, short puff sleeves are made from medium-weight stretch knit. Fitted, darted bodice sits above a figure-skimming bodycon mini skirt. Hidden back zipper/clasp. Lined. Self: 95% Polyester, 5% Spandex. Lining: 100% Polyester. Hand Wash Cold. Imported. Style 857162